Important events turn Srinagar into a happening place: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that several events including the G20 Summit organised in Srinagar had turned the summer capital into a happening place.
“Srinagar has become a happening place,” the LG said addressing a news conference at Raj Bhawan here. “Several events at the G20 Summit in Srinagar sent a positive message across the country and world. Its results are visible. This has led to an increase in footfall of tourists from foreign countries to J&K and the number is likely to increase further.”
He said that several events were held in Srinagar besides the G20 Summit.
Sinha said that a ‘Dairy Conference’ was held recently in Srinagar in which two union ministers, and 70 diary ministers from various states participated.
“Indian System of Medicines besides Engineer’s Association and Chartered Accountants from across the country also held their meetings in Srinagar,” he said.
The LG said that a national conference on legal services was also held in Srinagar. “Eighteen judges of the Supreme Court and Chief Justices of all states and union territories besides NLSA incharges participated in the conference,” he said. “Srinagar is becoming a hub of activities now and people from across the country are organising events here. This is a good beginning that people are thinking about development.”
Sinha thanked the people, administration, and journalists for making these events successful.
“Media played an important role in highlighting these events,” he said.
On a query about the measures taken for the semblance of normalcy in Srinagar, the LG said, “People are feeling indicators of normalcy. Major events of the country are being organised in Srinagar. This is an example of normalcy. We have to work together to generate employment and prosperity. Dreams and aspirations of local youth are changing. They want to live a normal life. We will ensure that tourists and other visitors don’t face any problem due to traffic congestion.”