Important events turn Srinagar into a happening place: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that several events including the G20 Summit organised in Srinagar had turned the summer capital into a happening place.

“Srinagar has become a happening place,” the LG said addressing a news conference at Raj Bhawan here. “Several events at the G20 Summit in Srinagar sent a positive message across the country and world. Its results are visible. This has led to an increase in footfall of tourists from foreign countries to J&K and the number is likely to increase further.”

He said that several events were held in Srinagar besides the G20 Summit.

Sinha said that a ‘Dairy Conference’ was held recently in Srinagar in which two union ministers, and 70 diary ministers from various states participated.

“Indian System of Medicines besides Engineer’s Association and Chartered Accountants from across the country also held their meetings in Srinagar,” he said.