Improvement in weather likely from today afternoon: MeT

Srinagar: On and off showers continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, even as mercury stayed 11 to 16 degrees Celsius below the normal at most places. Continuous rain spells since June 18 have led to a sharp dip in mercury.
The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a maximum temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius, which was 14.2 degrees below the average. Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius, which was 12.3 degrees below the normal.
The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest in the Valley with a high of 7.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 12.7 degrees below the average.
The border town of Kupwara recorded a maximum of 14.3 degrees Celsius, where departure from normal was 15.5 degrees Celsius. Kokernag and Pahalgam recorded high temperatures of 15.7°C and 14.0°C, 11.3°C and 11.0°C below the normal respectively.
Meanwhile, Jammu City, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 24.7 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature in the city was 13.5 degrees below the normal for this time of the year.
Katra town experienced similar conditions, recording a high temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius.
Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal recorded maximum temperatures of 16.8 degrees Celsius, 15.4 degrees Celsius and 15.4 degrees Celsius respectively.
Meanwhile, Meteorological Department Srinagar has predicted light to moderate rains in the Union Territory, with heavy spells at scattered places of south Kashmir and Jammu region, till today forenoon.
"Rainfall likely to continue till tomorrow forenoon. Significant improvement from 22nd forenoon. From 23rd onward, there's NO forecast of any major rainfall till next one week." read the MeT statement.