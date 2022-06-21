Improvement in weather likely from today afternoon: MeT

Srinagar: On and off showers continued across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, even as mercury stayed 11 to 16 degrees Celsius below the normal at most places. Continuous rain spells since June 18 have led to a sharp dip in mercury.

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a maximum temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius, which was 14.2 degrees below the average. Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius, which was 12.3 degrees below the normal.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest in the Valley with a high of 7.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 12.7 degrees below the average.