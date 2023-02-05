IMPROVING RURAL CONNECTIVITY? Women with twins carried 2 km from hospital to home on a cot

Baramulla: A woman and her twin children were shifted from the local health centre to home on Sunday by her relatives on a cot, covering a distance of 2 km, as the upper reaches of Uri area of north Kashmir have not yet been cleared of snow.
In absence of snow clearance of roads, the residents of the upper reaches in Uri continue to suffer.
The woman from Silpathar Nambla had recently delivered twins at a local hospital.
Sharing the plight of the women, the local Naib Sarpanch Noor Muhammad said that the area recorded heavy snowfall in the recent days.
He said that despite passing of around eight days since snowfall, the roads had not been cleared of snow, creating hardships to the people of the area.
“The inability of the authorities to remove snow from the roads has turned their life miserable,” Noor Muhammad said. “Although a snow clearing machine arrived in the area few days back, snow was not removed completely and traffic movement not restored.”
The Department of PMGSY is the key department responsible for clearing the snow from the roads in the area.
However, due to the limited resources and procedure for hiring contractors for the snow-clearing task, there is often delay in clearing the roads of snow or debris left by the slides that often occur in the area during the rainy days.
Earlier, the Army after receiving distress calls from two different families for evacuating sick person to the nearest health facility, shifted them to the nearest hospital despite bad road conditions.
The people of the area have urged the LG’s administration to pass directions in the early clearance of snow-clad roads so that people do not face further hardships.