IMPROVING RURAL CONNECTIVITY? Women with twins carried 2 km from hospital to home on a cot

Baramulla: A woman and her twin children were shifted from the local health centre to home on Sunday by her relatives on a cot, covering a distance of 2 km, as the upper reaches of Uri area of north Kashmir have not yet been cleared of snow.

In absence of snow clearance of roads, the residents of the upper reaches in Uri continue to suffer.

The woman from Silpathar Nambla had recently delivered twins at a local hospital.