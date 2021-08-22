Imran Ansari visits Mian Bashir's family at Wangath

Kangan: President, All J&K Shia Association & Former Minister, Molvi Imran Reza Ansari, Sunday visited Baba Nagri, Wangath, Kangan to offer condolences to the family of noted religious and political figure Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi who recently passed away.

After offering ‘Fatiha’ at the Ziyarat Babanagri, Ansari met Mian Altaf Ahmad, son of the deceased who was famously known as Baba Sahib, and other family members to offer his condolences.

He recalled the deceased’s long association with his late father Molvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari and said that Baba Sahib was like his uncle and he always treated “us as his own children”.

Ansari said that Baba Sahib till his very end continued to inspire all irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

He said the deceased remained even in the political arena with his rare qualities without losing his respect of being a religious and spiritual leader.

He said that the demise of Baba Sahib has created a void and his contribution in religious, political and scholastic fields can never be forgotten.

General Secretary Abid Hussain Ansari who also visited Baba Nagri paid rich tributes to the Baba Sahib and recalled his efforts for the welfare of humanity and offered his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.