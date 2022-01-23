In 3 days, COVID positivity rate jumps from 4% to 6% in Srinagar

Srinagar: In the past three days, the COVID19 positivity rate has jumped from 4 per cent to 6 per cent in Srinagar. The current Coronavirus positivity rate in Srinagar is 6.8 per cent amid a spike in positive cases. It was just 4.06 per cent on January 19.
On Sunday, Srinagar reported 1464 positive cases which included 3 travellers, three security forces, 819 locals and 626 contacts.
On Sunday, Zadibal block reported the highest number of positive cases of 395, followed by Batamaloo block 346, Hazratbal block 285, Khanyar block 225 and SR Gunj block 210.
The number of active positive cases as on Sunday evening in Srinagar was 11080, cured cases 79461 and COVID19 deaths 890.
As per official data, the current bed occupancy percentage in COVID19 dedicated hospitals falling under Category-I in Srinagar is 27.61 per cent. Srinagar has five hospitals falling under this category with 1014 bed capacity with oxygen support earmarked.
The DRDO COVID hospital Srinagar comes with the highest number of beds 375 with oxygen support out of which 96 beds are currently occupied, SMHS Hospital has 211, SKIMS Bemina 210, CD Hospital and KNH 112 and SKIMS Hospital Soura 106 beds.
Confirming the figures, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, spokesperson Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that authorities have intensified efforts to break the chain of infection and a contingency plan has also been chalked out.
He added that contract tracing is also going on which is important for breaking the chain of virus.
In order to ensure that there is no violation of COVID guidelines, he said that authorities have set up COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) enforcement teams for conducting surprise checks in Srinagar.
“DHSK has also set up special teams for holding of the testing through rapid antigen tests have been made mandatory at government offices. We have initiated it from our own office in Srinagar. This also helps earlier detection of infected people, their timely treatment and breaking the chain before others get infected,” he said.
Dr Mushtaq said that DHSK has also intensified its efforts to spread awareness among people about COVID19.
He said that health officials are also continuously stressing upon the need of adherence to COVD19 safety guidelines.
“We are observing that these days that some people act negligently. We need to remind ourselves that the threat is still looming large and is rapidly coming with more new transmissible variants. We need to adopt CAB,” he said.
Appealing to people to make a collective effort to defeat the pandemic, he said “We can save ourselves only by following SoPs, wearing face masks, ideally double face masks, and maintaining good physical distance especially at public places,” he said.
Amid a spike in COVID19 cases, the number of active micro-containment zones in Srinagar district has increased recently.
The official data reveal that as on Saturday evening, the total number of micro containment zones was 607 in the district out of which 362 localities were de-notified as micro-containment. The number of active containment zones in the district is 244.