In 3 days, COVID positivity rate jumps from 4% to 6% in Srinagar

Srinagar: In the past three days, the COVID19 positivity rate has jumped from 4 per cent to 6 per cent in Srinagar. The current Coronavirus positivity rate in Srinagar is 6.8 per cent amid a spike in positive cases. It was just 4.06 per cent on January 19.

On Sunday, Srinagar reported 1464 positive cases which included 3 travellers, three security forces, 819 locals and 626 contacts.

On Sunday, Zadibal block reported the highest number of positive cases of 395, followed by Batamaloo block 346, Hazratbal block 285, Khanyar block 225 and SR Gunj block 210.