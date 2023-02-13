In 3 months Tele-MANAS cell receives 4000 distress calls

Srinagar: The Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) cell at Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Srinagar (IMHANS) has received 4000 distress calls across Jammu and Kashmir since its launch on November 4.

According to the official figures accessed by Greater Kashmir, of the 4000 calls, 694 calls were about sadness, 619 about anxiety, 502 about stress-related issues, 191 related to suicidal ideation or attempts, 454 had reduced interest in pursuing activities, 441 were palpitation-related, 416 related to sleep disturbances, and 283 related to hopelessness, helplessness, worthlessness, and guilt.

Also, 274 calls were related to relationships and familial conflict, 246 related to aggression and risk of harm to others, 245 related to fatigue, 214 related to other psychological issues, 85 related to self-harm attempt, and 91 were about exam-related issues.