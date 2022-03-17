In 3 years, 16634 highway accidents claimed 2708 lives in J&K

Jammu: 2708 people have lost their lives in 16834 “fatal road accidents” on highways in J&K during the last three calendar years i.e., 2018 to 2020.

As per official statistics, 21271 people also sustained grievous injuries, including those leading to life-long disabilities, during this period in the Union Territory.

In the year 2018, the J&K highways witnessed 5978 fatal accidents claiming the lives of 984 people while 7845 others were injured. The next year i.e., 2019 witnessed a slight decrease in the number of accidents yet the fatalities were on a higher side. In all, 996 people died in 5796 accidents on the Union Territory (UT) highways and 7532 people sustained injuries.