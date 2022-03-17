In 3 years, 16634 highway accidents claimed 2708 lives in J&K

Jammu: 2708 people have lost their lives in 16834 “fatal road accidents” on highways in J&K during the last three calendar years i.e., 2018 to 2020.
As per official statistics, 21271 people also sustained grievous injuries, including those leading to life-long disabilities, during this period in the Union Territory.
In the year 2018, the J&K highways witnessed 5978 fatal accidents claiming the lives of 984 people while 7845 others were injured. The next year i.e., 2019 witnessed a slight decrease in the number of accidents yet the fatalities were on a higher side. In all, 996 people died in 5796 accidents on the Union Territory (UT) highways and 7532 people sustained injuries.
In the year 2020, there was a steep fall in the number of accidents as well as in fatalities. 728 people lost their lives in 4860 highway accidents while 5894 others were injured. One cannot lose sight of the fact that the lesser number of accidents and fatalities were witnessed amid travel restrictions during the COVID pandemic.
In J&K, higher highway accident rate, claiming large number of lives is generally attributed to its dilapidated killer roads, mainly in hilly terrains besides rash and negligent driving amid lackadaisical approach of traffic authorities vis-a-vis implementation of traffic rules.
However, J&K fares better, when compared to its neighbouring hilly states, where the condition of highway road infrastructure is equally bad.
Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh lost 3247 people in 8222 highway accidents while 13678 others were injured during the same period i.e., 2018-2020. Himachal lost more people in lesser number of accidents when compared to J&K.
In the case of Uttarakhand, the rate of fatalities vis-a-vis the number of accidents was higher than J&K. The state registered 2588 fatalities ((against 2708 lives in J&K) in 3861 (16834 in J&K) highway accidents and 3882 others sustained injuries in these three years.
In Uttarakhand, 1047 people died and 1571 were injured in 1468 accidents in 2018; 867 lost lives and 1457 sustained injuries in 1352 accidents in 2019. In 2020, 674 people were killed; 854 were injured in 1041 accidents in the state.
Himachal Pradesh had an unenviable record of registering loss of more lives in fatal highway accidents as compared to both J&K and Uttarakhand, although it registered a lesser number of accidents than J&K.
In HP in 2018, a total number of 1208 people were killed, 5551 were injured in 3110 accidents; in 2019, 1146 people died and 4904 people were injured in 2873 accidents while in 2020, 893 people lost their lives, 3223 sustained injuries in 2239 accidents.
Official records maintain that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways has defined protocol for identification of black-spot as per the circular no. RW/NH15017/109/2015-P&M (RSCE) dated October 28, 2015.
As per this circular, Road Accident Black-spot is a stretch of National Highway of about 500 m in length in which either 5 road accidents (in all three years put together involving fatalities or grievous injuries) took place during the last 3 calendar years or 10 fatalities (in all three years put together) took place during the last 3 calendar years. Based on Road accidents data collected by police departments of State or UT governments and compiled by the Transport Research Wing (TRW) of the Ministry, black-spots are identified for undertaking immediate short term measures for mitigation and long term measures for permanent rectification.
“The action is taken by implementing agencies NHAI, NHIDCL and NH wings of State PWD against DPR Consultant, Authority Engineer and Independent Engineer for poor project preparation and lack of supervision as per provisions of Contract agreement with the Consultancy firm. The deterrent action includes replacement of team leader/key personnel, imposition of penalty and debarring of firm/key personnel for a specified period,” it adds.
The Ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on “Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency Care.”