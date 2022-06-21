In a boost to travel, GoFirst set to resume Srinagar-Sharjah flight

Jammu: In a boost to international travel, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir), is set to resume scheduled direct flights to and from Srinagar to Sharjah from end of June 2022, the airliner said in a statement. The airline has recently received the bilateral rights to operate five flights per week on the Srinagar-Sharjah-Srinagar route and the final approval is awaited, said an official statement.

“The airline had started the Srinagar-Sharjah flight on October 23 last year connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the United Arab Emirates

after 11 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the flight,” the statement said.