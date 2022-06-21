In a boost to travel, GoFirst set to resume Srinagar-Sharjah flight

Jammu: In a boost to international travel, GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir), is set to resume scheduled direct flights to and from Srinagar to Sharjah from end of June 2022, the airliner said in a statement. The airline has recently received the bilateral rights to operate five flights per week on the Srinagar-Sharjah-Srinagar route and the final approval is awaited, said an official statement.
“The airline had started the Srinagar-Sharjah flight on October 23 last year connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the United Arab Emirates
after 11 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the flight,” the statement said.
GO FIRST will also introduce five additional direct flights to and from Srinagar to Delhi and two additional flights between Leh and Delhi in order to cater to the additional demand from the impending Amarnath Yatra on June 30.
“With the enhanced connectivity, these new flights will be offering travel options to the pilgrims. GO FIRST currently operates nine flights daily between Delhi and Srinagar and five flights daily between Delhi and Leh,” the statement said.
Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said: “GO FIRST is honoured to resume services between Srinagar and Sharjah. The service will improve international connectivity and cater to international travel. The Amarnath Yatra is commencing soon and we will make every effort to ensure a hassle-free and delightful travel experience for the pilgrims. We further reaffirm our commitment to the region and will build on our promise of our consumers’ expectations.”
“Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GO FIRST for the transportation of perishable horticulture and agricultural produce to various destinations across the country. GO FIRST had also signed a pact with the UAE-based Lulu Group to transport cargo from Srinagar to Sharjah in 2021,” the statement said.