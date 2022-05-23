In a boost to travel, Srinagar-Sharjah flight resumption from June 1

Srinagar: After being grounded for the last few months due to less demand from travellers and then regulatory issues , Srinagar- Sharjah direct flight will resume operations from June 1, officials said.

The direct flight service, which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23 last year, had witnessed several roadblocks.

First the denial of airspace from Pakistan followed by a sharp decrease in passenger occupancy in January this year, had derailed the flight operations of the direct service.