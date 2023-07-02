In a first, all-women group embarks on yatra to cave shrine

Anantnag: Jamuna Kumari, 45, from Lucknow is no stranger to the hospitality of Kashmir as it is for the fifth time that she is here to perform the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The warmth and love she has been receiving all these years has prompted her to return again and again.

This time around she has not arrived alone but is leading a group of 12 other female friends and relatives.

“I have been coming here to perform the yatra since 2014. Never ever have I felt insecure. The love and warmth I receive every time I visit here has driven me here again and again,” says Kumari.

The all-women group is eagerly waiting to embark on a journey from Nunwan base camp towards the cave shrine.

“Kumari used to tell us that Kashmir is a safe place for yatris and tourists. It was on her insistence that we are here. And now we realise what we missed in our lives,” say the visibly excited friends of Kumari.

“We feel safe and secure here,” they said.

Ram Prasad, 50, from Rajasthan who has come along with a group of 14 echoed the same sentiments.

“The facilities here put up by the J&K administration and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SSRB) for the yatris are excellent. Security arrangements are also good. We are mesmerised by the beauty of Pahalgam. We moved around and enjoyed every bit of it,” they said.

While the yatris taking the shorter Baltal route in Sonmarg usually return to the base camp within a day, those taking the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 42 km, with an overnight stay at one of the halting stations - Panchtarni, Sheshnag before paying obeisance at the cave shrine.