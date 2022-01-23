In a first, Bandipora hamlet has 100% eligible population COVID vaccinated

Bandipora: After getting its name recorded as one of the first villages in the country to vaccinate all the population in 18 years and above age group, the remote Vewan hamlet in north Kashmir's Bandipora district has no COVID cases and all the eligible population stands vaccinated and sampled against the deadly virus.

With a minuscule adult population of 362, and situated high in the hills, surrounded by the snow-covered Himalayas, the village which is without an Internet facility is cut off with just a bumpy road leading to it. The hamlet is covered in knee-deep snow after a recent snowfall.