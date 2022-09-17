In a first, Govt panel to oversee admissions of EWS in private schools

Srinagar: In a first-of-its-kind exercise, the divisional administration of Kashmir has constituted a committee to scrutinise and oversee the admission process in private schools.

This move comes amid complaints against some private schools committing alleged irregularities in the admission process.

As per the order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kundbarao Pole, the committee would scrutinise the admission process and the selection of the candidates under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota as per the lease agreement executed between the government and the school authorities.

The committee comprises Joint Director School Education Kashmir, Assistant Commissioner (Central), with Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Assistant Commissioner, Nazool Srinagar, and the concerned Chief Education Officer (CEO).

“The committee will oversee the process of admission through the draw of lots if the number of forms received is more than the allocated quota,” the order reads.

Over the years, most private schools would deny admission to the students from EWS, depriving them of getting an education from these institutions.