In a first, Gujjar Muslim from J&K sent to Upper House as nominated member

New Delhi: The government Saturday nominated Gulam Ali, a Gujjar leader from Jammu and Kashmir, to Rajya Sabha.

This is perhaps the first time a Gujjar leader from the region has been sent to the Upper House as a nominated member.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (I) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Gulam Ali to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry said.