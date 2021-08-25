In a first, industrial estates in J&K to come up in PPP mode

“The government may come up with a policy for development of private industrial estates on PPP and revenue sharing models.”

The rules also specify allocation of annual budget to provide subsidy and other incentives for the scheme for the promoters.

“As a sequel of past industrial policy schemes, an elaborate framework for development of Private Industrial Infrastructure is required to be detailed for attracting large industrial investments in the private sector”, the government order reads.

Under the scheme the government will be providing a slew of incentives. Besides providing road connectivity, water connection and electricity up to the proposed Estate/Park, the Industrial Parks set up on private land shall be entitled to Capital Infrastructure subsidy of the cost incurred for the development of common industrial infrastructure and utilities such as common effluent treatment plant, working men, etc.

The rate for the Capital Infrastructure Subsidy shall be: For investment up to Rs 25 crore: 20% and 30% subject to maximum of Rs 5 crore and Rs. 7.50 crore for areas in Zone A and B respectively.

For investment above Rs 25 Crore: 20% of the cost incurred with minimum subsidy of Rs 5 crore and maximum subsidy of Rs. 20 crore. This shall be determined on the principle of additional subsidy of Rs 1 crore for addition of each acre of land over the minimum 5 acre in Zone A; 30% of the cost incurred with minimum subsidy of Rs 7.50 crore and maximum subsidy of Rs. 30.00 crore. This shall be determined on the principle of additional subsidy of Rs 1.50 Crore for addition of each acre of land over the minimum 5 in Zone B.

For the IT sector, the applicable rate shall, however, be uniformly @ 20% & 30% subject to maximum of Rs. 20 crore and Rs. 30 crore for areas in Zone A & B respectively.

The subsidy shall be disbursed after the date of operation of such Industrial Estates/Parks.

The Applicant intending to set up a Private Industrial Estate/Park, must submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) online along with the application.