In a first, Poonch school introduces biometric attendance for students

Poonch: The management of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Saujiyan in Poonch's Mandi tehsil has introduced a unique process of biometric attendance of students enrolled in the institution with an aim to bring transparency in students attendance system and also to improve attendance ratio.
The biometric attendance system is in addition to the attendance system for school staff members.
Principal of the school, Anwar Khan termed the move a unique one and said that the decision to this effect was taken in a recent meeting of the school management.
“The staff of the school is already having 100 percent coverage under the biometric attendance system. Now we have also introduced this attendance system for the students,” he said.
Khan said that 275 students of 9th to 12th standard are covered under this attendance system that marks their attendance on a daily basis in the morning and at the end of school hours.
“After the successful introduction of this attendance process, we will also link phone numbers of the parents of the students with this online biometric system so that parents remain aware about the daily attendance of students and get instant information if their student is missing from school on any given day,” he said.
Khan said that the monthly attendance of the students in the form of a PDF file would also be handed over to the parents or guardians of the students.
Ruksana Koser, a 12th standard student of the school said that the biometric attendance system by the school was an appreciable move.
“It will ensure zero information loss between the students and the parents regarding the absence and presence of students from the institution,” she said.