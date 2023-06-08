In a first, Poonch school introduces biometric attendance for students

Poonch: The management of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Saujiyan in Poonch's Mandi tehsil has introduced a unique process of biometric attendance of students enrolled in the institution with an aim to bring transparency in students attendance system and also to improve attendance ratio.

The biometric attendance system is in addition to the attendance system for school staff members.

Principal of the school, Anwar Khan termed the move a unique one and said that the decision to this effect was taken in a recent meeting of the school management.

“The staff of the school is already having 100 percent coverage under the biometric attendance system. Now we have also introduced this attendance system for the students,” he said.