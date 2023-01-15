In a historic outreach to J&K lawyers, Govt comes up with J&K Advocate Welfare Fund

According to the lawyer, who did not wish to be named, these lawyers controlled the Bar Association for a long period without any financial accountability.

“The funds they received were utilised for promoting secessionism and terrorism-related activities,” he said.

This welfare fund would be for the first time used for supporting the legal lawyer’s fraternity who are in distressed situations. This would be a social security step taken in furtherance of the advocates who remained deprived by any security of life and profession.

Now, all these advocates would be benefited by the welfare scheme.

“More importantly, this will eradicate the unlawful and illegal accumulation of funds by the self-styled lawyers in the name of selling ‘Vakalatnama’. These lawyers used to lease out government properties to third parties and indulge in unlawful funding using sinister elements and defend terrorists and their supporters in the court of law. This had also destroyed the careers of hundreds of advocates in the past,” the lawyer pleading anonymity said. He said that earlier all the costs and fine imposed by the court in the cases would also go into the account of the Bar Association, and thus a legally accrued huge amount would go into the association’s account, which in return was used for unlawful and censured purposes.