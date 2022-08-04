In a major boost for artisans, LG Sinha inaugurates Common Facility Centre of Chain Stitch, Crewel Embroidery in Anantnag

“This cluster will bring about tremendous change and prosperity in the lives of many artisans, who are a vital component of our society, keeping alive the invaluable elements of our rich culture and tradition,” he said.

“J&K is known for its exquisite crafts and craftsmanship. With the active support of the Centre, the J&K administration is extending every possible support, providing market linkages so that the age-old pristine craftsmanship is preserved in its true essence,” LG Sinha said.

Enlisting the initiatives taken by the government to make traditional handicrafts more remunerative and lucrative for the artisan community, he said that the concerted efforts of Khadi and Village Industries Commission and J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board to revive village industries, handloom, and handicrafts scripted a new record in J&K in terms of growth and employment.

In 2021-22, under PMEGP, the KVIC had established 21,640 manufacturing and service units, way ahead of other bigger states.

As many as 1.73 lakh new employment in J&K was generated in FY 2021-22 under PMEGP, which was also the highest across all states and union territories in the country, the LG said.

“Under PMEGP of KVIC, 52,116 units have been installed from 2014 till last financial year compared to only 10,401 village units established in J&K between 2008 and 2014. Further, the limit for financial assistance to handicraft artists through Artisan Credit Card has also increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Besides, 2118 handicraft artists have been given the benefit of Mudra Yojana and 26 units have been set up through the Karkhandar scheme, which will be increased to 50 by the end of this year,” LG Sinha said.