In District Hospital Kulgam no surgeries from 4 pm to 10 am

Kulgam: The dearth of doctors in District Hospital Kulgam is severely hitting the patient care in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district with the vital operation theatres remaining functional for barely six hours.

A health official said that this hospital was a district hospital only on papers but in reality was still functioning as a Sub District Hospital (SDH).

“In 2007, after Kulgam was declared as the district, only the name of the hospital was changed from SDH Kulgam to DH Kulgam. However, the staff strength remains the same,” he said.

An official said the hospital has only 33 sanctioned posts for doctors out of which only 13 are specialists and rest medical officers.

“Even out of this sanctioned staff, a post of a senior consultant specialist and a medical officer is lying vacant,” he said.

An official said that several doctors that mostly comprise medical officers posted in different blocks of the district are working on a temporary arrangement in the hospital.

“The vital Gyneacology Department is run by only two consultants sanctioned for the hospital, three medical officers, and two more appointed through NHM,” he said. “Barely any cesareans are done in the hospital during night hours. Hence the pregnant ladies opt for Anantnag Maternity Hospital or city hospitals during delivery, overburdening them further.”