In Ganderbal, retrieved land handed over to Horticulture Deptt: Officials

Ganderbal: The anti-encroachment drive to retrieve the illegally occupied State and Kahcharai land in Ganderbal district continued on Monday with authorities retrieving a huge chunk of land from the alleged encroachers. Official sources said that the retrieved land was handed over to the Horticulture Department for development of orchards.

“Under the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, Ganderbal district administration on Monday retrieved over 66 kanal illegally occupied State and Kahcharai land in the district. The eviction drive was carried out jointly by civil and Police administration in different tehsils of the district,” an official statement issued here said.

The Revenue teams retrieved approximately 18,702 kanal of illegally occupied government land allegedly by various land grabbers till Monday, which include 393 kanal land from “influential persons”.