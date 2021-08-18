In his Ashura message, LG Sinha urges people to follow righteousness

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on the eve of Ashura, urged people to follow the path of righteousness, courage, and truth.

In his message, the Lt Governor remembered the martyrs of Karbala on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram. He observed that martyrdom

of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions has a unifying message for all of us to uphold the high principles of human dignity and justice.

The Lt Governor prayed for sustained peace and prosperity in J&K and hoped that the occasion would further strengthen the bond of brotherhood among all communities, an official handout said.