In Jammu, encroached State land recovered from BJP leader and former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta

Jammu: The government Monday recovered encroached State land from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta while it also recovered prime Roshi land from former legislator Prakash Chand Sharma’s son and his partners.
An official said that the Jammu administration evacuated more than 63 kanal prime state lands worth crores of rupees at different places of the district including 23 kanal and 9 marla encroached land from the possession of a former legislator.
Officials said that during a demolition drive, a team of revenue officers and Police conducted the drive and demolished 3 illegal pacca structures including boundary walls and retrieved prime State land measuring 21 kanal in village Deeli near Tawi Farm Bishnah Bridge.
They said that the land is approximately 1 km from the National Highway and is worth crores of rupees.
Officials said that in another anti-encroachment drive state land measuring 12 kanal was retrieved in Gole tehsil in Jammu West.
They said that a team of revenue officers along with Police retrieved the prime State land from the encroachers and installed a signboard at the spot.
The officials said that in another eviction drive the district administration retrieved state land measuring 23 kanal 9 marla in village Ghaink of tehsil Bhalwal.
“The retrieved land was encroached by a former legislator. The land under his possession has been evacuated by district administration Jammu,” they said.
Meanwhile, the district administration in Samba has retrieved prime commercial Roshni land near Mansar Morh on the national highway in the district. Similarly, the administration in Jammu retrieved 23 kanal and 9 marla of state land from a former legislator in Ghaink in Bhalwal tehsil.
Officials said that the retrieved land belongs to senior BJP leader and former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta.
“Two patches of prime land - 3 kanal under khasra number 97/66 and 3 kanal 4 marlas under khasra number 97/66 having commercial values worth crores of rupees have been retrieved,” said an official quoting the drive.
This land was in the possession of Sanjeev Sharma, son of ex-MLA Parkash Chand Sharma and Satdev Singh, son of Nagar Singh, the revenue officials said.
They said that the illegal possession was retrieved after a day-long anti-encroachment drive.
The officials said that the JCB machinery was deployed for dismantling the RCC structures, boundary walls, and pavements under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba. Besides, the district administration Kathua intensified its ongoing anti-encroachment drives in the district by retrieving approximately 733 kanal of encroached State land which was later handed over to Industries Department and SIDCO in Budhi.
The officials said that the evicted state land in village Budhi is worth crores of rupees.