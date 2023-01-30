In Jammu, encroached State land recovered from BJP leader and former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta

Jammu: The government Monday recovered encroached State land from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta while it also recovered prime Roshi land from former legislator Prakash Chand Sharma’s son and his partners.

An official said that the Jammu administration evacuated more than 63 kanal prime state lands worth crores of rupees at different places of the district including 23 kanal and 9 marla encroached land from the possession of a former legislator.

Officials said that during a demolition drive, a team of revenue officers and Police conducted the drive and demolished 3 illegal pacca structures including boundary walls and retrieved prime State land measuring 21 kanal in village Deeli near Tawi Farm Bishnah Bridge.

They said that the land is approximately 1 km from the National Highway and is worth crores of rupees.