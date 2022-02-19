In J&K, MBBS aspirants avail only 50 percent of EWS seats

A senior health official while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that J&K received funds for upgrading infrastructure for the requirements of additional MBBS seats, above and beyond the National Medical Council approved seats.

However, despite the utilization of funds, the aspirants were able to stake claim to just half of the seats that were added to the pool.

A delegation of MBBS aspirants, while speaking to Greater Kashmir, said since 2019, they were allotted only 5 percent of the total MBBS seats, as against 10 percent approved by the Government of India. “We are robbed of the remaining five percent seats and they are doled out to the other categories which already have reservation,” a candidate said.