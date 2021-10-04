‘In Kashmir, 2 of every 3 people abusing inhalants are minor’

This category of the drug of abuse is readily available in the market and easily accessible for children.

The study shows "adhesives were the most predominant inhalant used in 100 % of cases". Glue of various varieties ranging from the kinds used for carpentering to those used for fixing shoes and furnishing, doctors have found shocking cases of addiction among minors. "In our study, the inhalants included adhesives, typewriter correction fluid, diluents, and petroleum products, which are available easily and at a relatively low cost. Being a low cost stationery item used in schools and offices and being easily available to children, correction fluid has been reported to be the most common inhalant abuse in India".

Petrol, paint thinner and similar products have been found to be among the most abused inhalants in Kashmir, apart from others mentioned earlier.

The study found most of the inhalant users belonging to middle socio-economic status and from nuclear families.

Domestic violence, a “dictatorial” father, presence of step parents, unstable family status, low levels of parental education, parental drug use, familial neglect, parental discord, and lack of supervision are the risk factors associated with the abuse of inhalants and early start to these drugs.

Notably, nearly 70 percent of people seeking treatment for inhalant abuse were also smoking Cigarettes and Cannabis, the study has found. Over 30 of these had also moved on to abuse opioids and benzodiazepenes.

The research seeks that inhalant abuse be recognized as a public health problem, and interventions at school level be planned since the predominant user group is students.