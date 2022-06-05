In Kashmir, 63% parents feel their child addicted to cell phone: Study

Srinagar: A latest study has put the spotlight on the growing dependence on cell phones in Kashmir, similar as in many other parts of the world. As many as 63 percent of parents interviewed in a study have acknowledged that their child is addicted to an electronic device, mostly a mobile phone.

The study titled “Increase in Screen Time for Children in COVID Times and its effects” carried out by the department of Social and Preventive Medicine has analysed the patterns in electronic device usage among children.

This study involved 307 parents in discussions and interviews about children aged mostly 6 to 10 years.

The purpose was to ascertain the patterns of mobile phone devices among the children.

As per this study, 62.9 percent of parents consider their children addicted to the phone. Nearly half (45 percent children) studied in this survey had personal cell phones.

The study said there was a link between increased screen time, owning a device and cell phone addiction.