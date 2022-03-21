‘In Kashmir, last 2 years saw 340% rise in Intravenous Heroin abuse’

Srinagar: Kashmir has been witnessing a sharp and shocking increase in the Heroin abuse, the trends getting reflected in the records of the largest De-Addiction Center at SMHS Hospital: Between 2019 and the end of 2021, there was a 340 percent increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for Intravenous Heroin abuse.

Psychiatrists working in SMHS Hospital said the fact that a large number, running into many thousands, are a monthly affair at the Hospital’s De-Addiction Center.

Every day, distraught families accompanying their loved ones suffering substance abuse visit the hospital in hope of a miracle.