In Kashmir’s snow-bound areas, health workers reach door-to-door for COVID vaccination

“There is no time to even take a tea break. We are not leaving behind any house and fulfilling our duty despite the huge snow accumulation” said Abida. She said Health department officials even tried to create awareness among people to maintain social distancing and wearing of masks.

Abida is not the only Health department worker who kept waiting at the main entrance of the village to conduct the vaccination drive.

In the Khan Sahab area, many other health workers including Asha workers and nurses, wearing body protective gear and a face mask, conduct the vaccination drive with enthusiasm.

At almost all localities of the village, apart from vaccination, preventive measures against COVID-19 are also being informed to inhabitants.