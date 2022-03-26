In last 5 years, IV Heroin cases in Kashmir rise from 1800 to 13200

Srinagar: In the past five years, the abuse of Heroin in Kashmir has assumed monstrous shape, the number of people surfacing to seek help jumping from 1800 in 2017 to 13200 in 2021.
Patient records pertaining to registration of people seeking De-Addiction treatment at Government Medical College Srinagar’s Drug De-Addiction Center (DDC) shows every year, the number has been increasing dramatically.
What is most concerning is that the contours of substance abuse have also changed over the past half a decade, Intravenous Heroin (IV)replacing Cannabis as the prime drug of abuse, as per the data accessed by Greater Kashmir.
While in 2014, only 140 patients had registered at DDC for treatment of IV Heroin addiction, in 2017, this number had reached 1800.
In 2018, just over 2000 patients had registered for treatment of IV Heroin, while the year 2019 saw the number doubling to 3852.
The year that followed, 2020, most of the year health and De-Addiction facilities got out of reach of people due to the COVID19 lockdown. Yet, 6200 patients registered for treatment at the Center for IV Heroin abuse.
In 2021, the number of people seeking treatment for IV Heroin jumped to 13200. Records reveal a steep spike in Heroin abuse 2018 onwards, the spurt steepest in the two years of lockdowns and economic slump, data shows.
Another set of data reveals how Heroin has replaced all other drugs of abuse in Kashmir: In 2016, 15 percent of people admitted at the DDC were abusing Heroin (IV, chasing and other modes together).
In 2017, the percentage share rose up to 24.3 percent, almost doubling the next year and reaching 45.6 percent in 2018. In 2019, 90 percent of the patients seeking help at the Center were abusing Heroin, most of these through injections.
In 2019, the J&K Government approved the maiden Drug De-Addiction Policy for J&K, meant to counter the fast spreading trap of drugs, including Heroin that is taking thousands and thousands in its clasps. The policy requires 15 departments of the government to act in coordination to reduce the menace of drugs.
While the department of police, narcotics and excise are required to reduce the availability of drugs through various measures including cracking down on supply chain, departments of education, information and broadcasting and social welfare are entrusted with the responsibility of reducing demand.
While the doctors providing treatment for De-Addiction feel that the number of registrations at DDC do not represent the number of cases in the community, they believe that it is the nature of the drug that is pushing people to seek help and get registered.
“Heroin is a highly addictive drug and almost a death sentence. It drains people’s incomes, leads to many types of crimes and is very difficult to get over from,” says Dr Yasir Hassan Rather, Incharge Drug De-Addiction Treatment Center GMC Srinagar.