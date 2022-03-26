In last 5 years, IV Heroin cases in Kashmir rise from 1800 to 13200

Srinagar: In the past five years, the abuse of Heroin in Kashmir has assumed monstrous shape, the number of people surfacing to seek help jumping from 1800 in 2017 to 13200 in 2021.

Patient records pertaining to registration of people seeking De-Addiction treatment at Government Medical College Srinagar’s Drug De-Addiction Center (DDC) shows every year, the number has been increasing dramatically.

What is most concerning is that the contours of substance abuse have also changed over the past half a decade, Intravenous Heroin (IV)replacing Cannabis as the prime drug of abuse, as per the data accessed by Greater Kashmir.