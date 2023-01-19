In past, people used their positions for encroachment: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that there were clear cut directions of the Supreme Court regarding the retrieval of state land and that some people in the past dispensations had used their positions and influence to encroach on state land.
Speaking to media persons at the Zeashta Devi Temple here where he visited to pay his obeisance, he said that the government would retrieve state land from the influential while poor and common people needed not worry as they would not be touched and their rights would be protected.
Regarding holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had already made a statement about it.