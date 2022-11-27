In power, Muftis ruined, plundered; have to give full account now: Chugh

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh Sunday said that when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s party was in power in J&K, she gave nothing except ruin and plunder, for which she would now have to give a full account.
“Mehbooba herself knows that BJP has made progress in J&K but she is making such statements under frustration,” he said.
He said J&K was on the path of development and there was still a long way to go and BJP had not snatched anything as claimed by Mehbooba.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government brought J&K on the path of development. Under privileged people were given rights, hundreds of centrally sponsored schemes were introduced, poor people benefited, and importantly millions of tourists visited J&K this year,” Chugh said.
He said Mehbooba needed to come out of her dreams and realise the ground situation in J&K where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought about a dramatic transformation.
Reacting to Mehbooba’s remarks, “Whatever BJP has snatched from us on August 5, 2019, everything will be brought back with interest,” Chugh said, “It is time Abdullahs and Muftis who have ransacked the state recklessly now realise that their time is over. People in J&K have started enjoying the fruits of the developmental policies and programmes of the PM and a new era has come about in J&K. Converting J&K from a terror state to a tourism destination is a big achievement of PM Modi.”
He said that the Modi government had also given rights to women, food grains to poor people, and that the entire country was on the same page in terms of national security and integrity. Hitting dynastic politics of J&K, Chugh said three families had looted and ruined J&K for the past several decades, for which they would now have to answer.
"AIIMS and other big institutions are being opened in Kashmir now but Mehbooba does not see this," he said.