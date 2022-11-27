In power, Muftis ruined, plundered; have to give full account now: Chugh

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh Sunday said that when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s party was in power in J&K, she gave nothing except ruin and plunder, for which she would now have to give a full account.

“Mehbooba herself knows that BJP has made progress in J&K but she is making such statements under frustration,” he said.

He said J&K was on the path of development and there was still a long way to go and BJP had not snatched anything as claimed by Mehbooba.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government brought J&K on the path of development. Under privileged people were given rights, hundreds of centrally sponsored schemes were introduced, poor people benefited, and importantly millions of tourists visited J&K this year,” Chugh said.