In run-up to Back to Village campaign, Government’s Jan Abhiyan initiative in full swing

“The Jan Abhiyan is a sincere endeavour to deliver services effectively and transparently. I urge all citizens to participate enthusiastically in this effort,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is closely monitoring the campaign, said in his message for Jan Abhiyan.

During the campaign, people can obtain by online mode domicile certificates, self-employment loans, Sehat Golden Cards, pension payments, and digital certificates besides verifying their land records. Digital camps would also be held in every Panchayat and at J&K Banks counters in every block.

Principal Secretary of Higher Education and Information, Rohit Kansal told Greater Kashmir that the Jan Abhiyan is an action-packed programme that involves 35 departments of the government that have selected as many as eighty deliverables, which are of critical importance to the public.

“Several important actions such as saturation in Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards and attestation of undisputed inheritance mutations will be completed during the Jan Abhiyan campaign," Kansal said.

The Jan Abhiyan campaign would focus on youth, skills, self-employment, good governance, and Panchayati Raj along with “Nasha Mukt and Rozgar Yukt J&K”.

Every department has been asked to decide on at least one tangible deliverable to be achieved during the Jan Abhiyan.

This tangible deliverable includes ensuring that any scheme or activity is completed or complete implementation of a project or debottlenecking of a major initiative or kickstarting a new initiative or major project or activity.