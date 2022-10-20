In run-up to Back to Village campaign, Government’s Jan Abhiyan initiative in full swing

Srinagar: Carrying forward its mission of Outreach, Transparency, and Delivery, Jammu and Kashmir is making all efforts to make its Jan Abhiyan (Awami Mujim) campaign successful.
Jan Abhiyan, which is being observed from October 15 to 26, is the preparatory phase of the fourth phase of the government’s Back to Village (B2V4) programme, commencing from October 27.
The major highlights of the Jan Abhiyan, which is in full swing across J&K are that 35 departments would deliver 85 people-centric schemes during the 11-day campaign.
Besides eight lakh Ayushmaan cards, 2.5 lakh UDID cards, two lakh e-Shram cards, and 30,000 land passbooks would be issued to the applicants.
“The Jan Abhiyan is a sincere endeavour to deliver services effectively and transparently. I urge all citizens to participate enthusiastically in this effort,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is closely monitoring the campaign, said in his message for Jan Abhiyan.
During the campaign, people can obtain by online mode domicile certificates, self-employment loans, Sehat Golden Cards, pension payments, and digital certificates besides verifying their land records. Digital camps would also be held in every Panchayat and at J&K Banks counters in every block.
Principal Secretary of Higher Education and Information, Rohit Kansal told Greater Kashmir that the Jan Abhiyan is an action-packed programme that involves 35 departments of the government that have selected as many as eighty deliverables, which are of critical importance to the public.
“Several important actions such as saturation in Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards and attestation of undisputed inheritance mutations will be completed during the Jan Abhiyan campaign," Kansal said.
The Jan Abhiyan campaign would focus on youth, skills, self-employment, good governance, and Panchayati Raj along with “Nasha Mukt and Rozgar Yukt J&K”.
Every department has been asked to decide on at least one tangible deliverable to be achieved during the Jan Abhiyan.
This tangible deliverable includes ensuring that any scheme or activity is completed or complete implementation of a project or debottlenecking of a major initiative or kickstarting a new initiative or major project or activity.
“Campaigns like Jan Abhiyan and Back to Village are aimed at reaching out to the people and making them part of the developmental process. Besides, the government will ensure the resolution of problems faced by the people and provide them with effective solutions and services,” said a senior government officer.
“Gone are the days when people had to wait for hours in queues in government offices. The government wants to empower people by removing all hurdles in the delivery of effective services to them,” he said.
The government has also fixed timelines for the departments for taking preparatory actions and making arrangements.
The Back to Village campaign would be led by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in their respective districts.
To make the campaign successful, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been made the nodal department for Jan Abhiyan and overall coordinator of the programme with the assistance of the Information Technology Department and the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.
The Secretaries have been ordered to devise a monitoring format to tabulate the status at the start of Jan Abhiyan and the outcome of achievements and submit a report at the end of the week to the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.
The Planning Development and Monitoring Department has been asked to compile the department-wise deliverables and progress achieved and submit a detailed report to the Chief Secretary by October 27 ahead of the commencement of the campaign.
The Administrative Secretaries have been asked to firm up the deliverables to be achieved and monitor the tangible progress achieved during the Abhiyan.
Every Secretary has also been asked to draw up a tour schedule for the departmental heads and other senior officers during the Abhiyan in such a fashion that the officers can visit every district during the period.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has also suggested 12 points for planning activities as part of Phase IV of the Back to Village programme.
These include Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, Village Level Workers (VLWs), availability of officers in Panchayats, functioning of school complex system, Amrit Sarovars, Swachh Gram, convergence meetings, and functioning of Patwaris.
The Phase-I of the Back to Village programme was launched in June 2019.
Phase II and Phase III were held in November 2019 and October 2020.
The Back to Village programme is aimed to involve the people of the state and government officials in a joint effort to deliver the mission of equitable development.
The programme is aimed at energising Panchayats and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation.