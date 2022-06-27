In run up to Eid, Govt fixes rates for sacrificial animals

Officials said that the rates were issued for live animals per kg and were fixed after a meeting of the officials regarding the fixing and review of rates of the sacrificial (Qurbani) livestock.

The rates have been fixed under the J&K Mutton Licensing and Control Order 1973 and SRO 31 of 1974.

“Consequent upon the decisions taken in the meeting, regarding fixing and review of rates of sacrificial (Qurbani) livestock held on Monday and in supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under J&K Mutton Licensing and Control Order, 1973 read with SRO 31 dated 1974, I, Dr Abdul Salam Mir, Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Kashmir hereby revise and re-fix the sale rate of Qurbani livestock,” reads the order.