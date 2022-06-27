In run up to Eid, Govt fixes rates for sacrificial animals

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the government Monday fixed the rates for sacrificial animals in Kashmir.
The fresh rates were issued in an order by the Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir, Abdul Salam Mir.
The rates for Delhi Walla and Merino Cross varieties of sheep have been fixed at Rs 310 per kg; the rates for Bakerwal and local Kashmiri sheep have been fixed at Rs 295 kg and the rate for goats has been fixed at Rs 285 per kg.
Officials said that the rates were issued for live animals per kg and were fixed after a meeting of the officials regarding the fixing and review of rates of the sacrificial (Qurbani) livestock.
The rates have been fixed under the J&K Mutton Licensing and Control Order 1973 and SRO 31 of 1974.
“Consequent upon the decisions taken in the meeting, regarding fixing and review of rates of sacrificial (Qurbani) livestock held on Monday and in supersession of all previous notifications issued on the subject and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under J&K Mutton Licensing and Control Order, 1973 read with SRO 31 dated 1974, I, Dr Abdul Salam Mir, Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Kashmir hereby revise and re-fix the sale rate of Qurbani livestock,” reads the order.
Meanwhile, locals have said that the government should ensure that the rates are followed and that they are not taken for a ride.
They said that the concerned department should make continuous checks so that the order is enforced everywhere.
“Every year these orders are passed but sellers don’t care about them. Unless the proper check is kept and violators are fined, the order won’t serve any purpose. In most places, livestock is not even sold per kg. So a proper check is necessary. We hope that the government after issuing the order will look into its implementation as well,” said Tahir Ahmed, a Srinagar resident.