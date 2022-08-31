IN SYNC WITH THE REST OF THE COUNTRY | Govt orders uniform academic calendar for J&K

Jammu: The J&K government Wednesday ordered the operationalisation of the 'Uniform Academic Calendar' for both the divisions of the UT from the current session in sync with the Higher Education Department (HED) and National Academic Calendar (NAC).

As per an order issued by Principal Secretary J&K School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) under this calendar will hold annual regular examinations of Class X and XII in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, excluding hard or difficult zones, in March.

However, in hard zones or areas of Kashmir, Jammu divisions and the Union Territory of Ladakh, these examinations will be held in April.

But the result of the annual regular examination of the Jammu division, Kashmir division including hard zone or areas and UT of Ladakh will be declared in June simultaneously.

As per the calendar, the J&K Board of School Education will restructure the examination schedule from classes 10th to 12th.

According to Principal Secretary Kumar, the SED has decided to operationalise the Uniform Academic Calendar (UAC) after examining the recommendations of a committee constituted vide Government Order No 287- Edu of 2022 dated April 30, 2022, for its (UAC) implementation for both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir in sync with the Higher Education Department and rest of the country.