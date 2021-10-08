In wake of civilian killings, security vigil heightened in Kashmir

There were also “speculative CASOs” in parts of city since morning. However, during operations no was arrested. “More area domination was carried out in Srinagar,” a senior police officer said here adding that vigil has been stepped up across Kashmir.

The speculative CASOs were carried out in Old Srinagar, Batamaloo, Bemina and some other places.

In city since morning, the joint parties were seen checking the documents of bikers and many were seized at scores of place. Besides thorough frisking of vehicles were also carried out. “In most parts of city CCTV surveillance has been updated and movement of public is monitored,” the officer said. “Measures have been taken to monitor suspected movement.”

The officer said that during last night, nakas were established at many places in city and movement of traffic was monitored. “Cops in civvies have been deployed in nook and corner of city to gather the intelligence and monitor the movement,” the officer added.