In wake of civilian killings, security vigil heightened in Kashmir

Srinagar: Day after the killing of two teachers in a government school here, the security forces in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir were highly alert on Friday to leave no chance for any more attack.
School principal Supinder Kour and her colleague Deepak Chand, were shot dead at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Sangam, Eidgah, Srinagar, on Thursday by militants.
Since Friday morning, heavy deployment of security forces was witnessed in Srinagar. The joint parties of police and security forces in Srinagar have also erected checkpoints and installed mobile bullet proof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.
At TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass, joint teams of police and CRPF were seen checking vehicles and seeking identity cards of the travelers.
There were also “speculative CASOs” in parts of city since morning. However, during operations no was arrested. “More area domination was carried out in Srinagar,” a senior police officer said here adding that vigil has been stepped up across Kashmir.
The speculative CASOs were carried out in Old Srinagar, Batamaloo, Bemina and some other places.
In city since morning, the joint parties were seen checking the documents of bikers and many were seized at scores of place. Besides thorough frisking of vehicles were also carried out. “In most parts of city CCTV surveillance has been updated and movement of public is monitored,” the officer said. “Measures have been taken to monitor suspected movement.”
The officer said that during last night, nakas were established at many places in city and movement of traffic was monitored. “Cops in civvies have been deployed in nook and corner of city to gather the intelligence and monitor the movement,” the officer added.
Reports from other district headquarters said that since Friday morning, large numbers police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on roads. Wearing bullet proof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and cops carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in these districts.
The officer said that they have been urged to strengthen the general security grid on ground and to ensure better synergy and coordination among themselves and other sister agencies working at the ground level so that militants and anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir.