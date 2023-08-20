Inadequate cold storage facilities take a toll on apple farmers

Shopian: In the absence of adequate post-harvest management facilities, apple cultivators are forced to sell their produce at dirt-cheap prices.

The lack of sufficient number of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage units across the apple-rich districts of Kashmir spurs the growers to sell their produce soon after it is harvested.

During the peak-harvesting season, hundreds of apple-laden trucks leave for outstation mandis on a daily basis, causing a significant drop in the prices.

“Most of the apple growers and traders do not wait for the prices to improve as they have no means to enhance the shelf-life of their produce,” said a group of apple growers from south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

They said that there were not enough cold storage units in each district and “these are the marginal growers who are at the receiving end”. Jammu and Kashmir is the largest apple producer in India. The region produces around 20 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of apples annually and of it around 40 percent of the fruit is first-rate or Grade-A.