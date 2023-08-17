Inadequate surgical instruments, vital equipment at MCCH Anantnag hits patient care

Anantnag, Aug 17: In the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH), the pregnant woman and newborns are unable to fully reap the benefits of the central sponsored schemes Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSYK) and National Health Mission (NHM).

Under these flagship programmes, the patients are provided essential medicines and several other facilities free of cost.

A medic highlighted that MCCH had been facing shortage of several essential medicines including labour-inducing drugs, forcing the poor patients to purchase them from the open market.

“It has been a while since these drugs were procured under JSSK and NHM schemes,” he said.

A medic said even the disposables and switcher material were not available in the hospital.

“There is also a dearth of surgical instruments and other vital equipment hitting the overall patient care badly,” he said.