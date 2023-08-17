Inaugural batch joins J&K’s newest medical colleges

Srinagar: The Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara and GMC Udhampur have their first batch of MBBS students in the process of enrolling.

The development is being seen as a significant milestone for improving the access to quality healthcare in the peripheral areas of the J&K.

With the first round of counseling, the 85 seats each in these medical colleges were filled, the aspirants jubilant with the seat augmentation this year.

The 15 percent of the 1300 seats in J&K’s medical colleges are part of the All-India quota.

This is the second year when J&K has participated in the AIQ.

Secretary Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BoPEE) Firdous Giri told Greater Kashmir that the list of 1113 candidates along with the colleges they had been allotted had been published.

“The aspirants have already joined the colleges, including GMC Handwara and Udhampur,” he said.

The last date for joining is August 18.

He expressed satisfaction with the response the new medical colleges had received.