Incessant rains force suspension of classwork in schools across Kashmir

Srinagar: The incessant rainfall across J&K forced the authorities in many districts to suspend class work in educational institutions up to class secondary level. The decision to suspend the class work in schools was taken by the concerned district administration to safeguard lives of students and avoid inconveniences faced by them in view of increasing water level.

The district administration Anantnag ordered closure of schools up to high school level in view of the heavy rains.

"In view of very heavy rains in Anantnag district , class work in all primary , middle and High schools of the district shall remain suspended today," Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla Tweeted.