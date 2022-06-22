Incessant rains force suspension of classwork in schools across Kashmir

Srinagar: The incessant rainfall across J&K forced the authorities in many districts to suspend class work in educational institutions up to class secondary level. The decision to suspend the class work in schools was taken by the concerned district administration to safeguard lives of students and avoid inconveniences faced by them in view of increasing water level.
The district administration Anantnag ordered closure of schools up to high school level in view of the heavy rains.
"In view of very heavy rains in Anantnag district , class work in all primary , middle and High schools of the district shall remain suspended today," Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla Tweeted.
The educational institutions up to high school level remained closed in Ramban district as well.
"In view of heavy rains and overflowing of nallahs at several places across Ramban District, all Primary, Middle and High Schools shall remain closed today. Orders will be issued separately," reads a public notice issued to this effect by the authorities.
Similar orders were passed by District Administrations Kulgam, Baramulla and Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian, and other districts as well.
The class work was also suspended in schools up to secondary level in Kupwara district as well.
"The class work remained suspended in schools but teachers were asked to report to their schools as per routine," Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir told Greater Kashmir.
Kashmir witnessed incessant rains for the last few days with June recording the lowest temperature in nearly 50 years.
In view of inclement weather conditions followed by torrential rains, district administration Kishtwar was forced to close all the educational institutions on Wednesday as well.
Meanwhile, the students and parents in Baramulla were left high and dry after the district administration announced suspension of the class work in schools. The announcement was made after the students had already reported to their schools amid the heavy rains.
The administration was castigated for taking late decisions causing inconveniences to students and their parents. Besides, the school bus drivers were also fumed as they had to report back to schools to ferry students back home in the morning.
"Maximum students reached school premises, mostly those who use the school bus facility. The decision to suspend class work was taken too late. Students left their homes at 8am, decision should have been quick and prompt," said Fayaz Ahmad, a parent from Baramulla.
Meanwhile, all schools in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts have been closed due to heavy rainfall and flash floods in the region for last 36 hours.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar have ordered closure of all educational institutions up to higher secondary level including private schools for the day an official said.
"The decision was taken in view of heavy rainfall resulting in flash floods and mudslides beside there was warning related to adverse weather with indication of another spell of heavy rainfall during the day today which may lead to landslides and shooting stones, " said ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary.
In view of inclement weather conditions followed by torrential rains, district administrations Kishtwar was forced to close all the educational institutions today.
"As a part of an advisory in view of hostile weather conditions and reports submitted by tehsildars, I have directed CEO Kishtwar to close all educational institutions in District Kishtwar today. We will assess the situation later in the day for further decision," said DDC Kishtwar Ashok Sharma.
"As of now, there is no report of any damage from any part of the district," DDC informed.
Meanwhile, district administration Doda also issued an advisory reading, "Due to heavy rains and hilly terrain , all the people are advised to remain careful of slides and slips on the roads. Public at large is advised not to venture out and avoid unnecessary travel by road. All people residing in slide prone areas are advised to remain vigilant and report any mishap to the administration." The administration has also declared high alert in several areas in the mountainous Doda district.
As a precautionary measure we have been forced to declare high alert in areas close to river Chenab and its tributaries, and also on slopes and slide prone areas of the district, an official said.
Besides district administration, Doda also issued helpline numbers for the public in case of any emergency.
(With inputs from Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai in Bhadarwah)