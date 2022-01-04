Inclement weather affects normal life in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Normal life was badly affected as rains lashed twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch while higher reaches received snowfall on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the administration in both the districts established special control rooms to assist people in need. “Upper reaches of Thannamandi, Darhal, Kotranka and Budhal in Rajouri district are receiving snowfall. Pir Panchal range peaks are expected to receive around one foot of snow,” the officials said.
“In Poonch, upper reaches of Loran, Saujiyan, Surankote are receiving snowfall. Many villages of Loran and Saujiyan are under snow,” they added.
Almost all the low lying areas of twin districts received rainfall of moderate intensity. Rainfall coupled with snowfall at higher reaches registered a decline in temperature, thus increasing cold conditions.
Due to bad weather conditions, the normal life in twin districts was badly affected. Majority of the people, especially in far off villages, preferred to stay indoors.
The slippery conditions, on a number of roads, also affected traffic. Although no main road was closed till last reports poured in.
“Except some village link roads, which are yet to be blacktopped, no other road is closed as of now,” Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah said.
“Our all main roads are functional and traffic is plying smoothly. Although number of vehicles plying on roads is quite less as people prefer to stay indoors in bad weather conditions,” he said.
On the other hand, power supply in several areas of twin districts also remained affected. Efforts were on to restore power supply, officials said.
“Earlier there was some power snap from Jammu due to repair work. Since afternoon there has been some feeder issue in a few areas,” said PDD officials .
“In Jawahar Nagar locality of the main town, power was snapped as some HT and LT lines got damaged. Similar problems were there in a few other areas in twin districts,” the officials added.
Authorities on the other hand have established some special control rooms and have asked people to establish contact for any kind of information or help. Both civil administration and police have notified the helpline numbers of these control rooms for the general public.