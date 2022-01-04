Inclement weather affects normal life in Rajouri, Poonch

The slippery conditions, on a number of roads, also affected traffic. Although no main road was closed till last reports poured in.

“Except some village link roads, which are yet to be blacktopped, no other road is closed as of now,” Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah said.

“Our all main roads are functional and traffic is plying smoothly. Although number of vehicles plying on roads is quite less as people prefer to stay indoors in bad weather conditions,” he said.

On the other hand, power supply in several areas of twin districts also remained affected. Efforts were on to restore power supply, officials said.

“Earlier there was some power snap from Jammu due to repair work. Since afternoon there has been some feeder issue in a few areas,” said PDD officials .