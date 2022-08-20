Inclusion key to lay foundation of J&K’s future: LG Sinha

He said that the school had ensured greater access to quality education for students.

“Intelligent, reflective, and compassionate students would become the engine of innovation and development in all fields,” the LG said.

Lauding the indispensable role of womenfolk, he stressed that the new generation needs to know that women of Jammu and Kashmir had contributed in many areas of nation-building.

“At the time of the tribal invasion, women played a very important role in keeping people together,” the LG said.

He also recalled Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and said that he was a pioneer of women’s empowerment and women’s education, and believed that women in India were no less than men in any form and they should be respected as much as men.

The LG said that in the post-independence years, women were deprived of their rights due to draconian laws.

“Right to Education was applicable in the entire country but it was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “After August 2019, the situation changed and it was made applicable along with all 890 central laws.”

Highlighting the interventions in the education sector of J&K, the LG said that in the last two years, efforts had been made to provide quality education to the children.