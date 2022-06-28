Inclusive growth, food security, increasing rural income J&K Govt’s priority: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government endeavours to modernise the agriculture sector to make farmers and villages self-sufficient.
Addressing the seventh convocation ceremony of SKUAST-Jammu here, he said that the focus of the government was enhancing the capacity of the farmers so that they could earn better prices and act as facilitators of economic growth.
The LG lauded the varsity for rendering services to the nation by training young men and women in modern agriculture science and technology, who would shape the destiny of farming sector.
Congratulating the graduating students, he said convocation was a stage in life when students step out into real world from academic comfort of the varsity with special knowledge and skills.
“I am confident that with dedication and determination, they will change the face of agriculture and horticulture, which is the soul of J&K’s economy,” the LG said.
He said that J&K had made impressive progress in production, value addition, and marketing in the last two years for ensuring sustainable income to the farmers.
The LG said that the J&K administration had taken consistent steps to gradually convert rural areas into economic units and bridge the gap between the villages and the cities.
“We have succeeded in expanding local product branding, mechanisation, high-density plantation, quality seed, capacity building, GI tagging, banking facility, and micro irrigation to provide maximum benefits to our farming community,” he said.
The LG said that path-breaking reforms had been taken in the agriculture sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Today the whole world is looking towards India with hope to overcome agricultural challenges. Young scientists will spearhead the mission of holistic approach and pragmatic programme in harnessing tremendous capacities of agriculture sector. The pace of transforming rural economy will be accelerated by adopting modern agri strategies and environment-friendly technologies,” he said.
The LG said promotion of inclusive growth, ensuring food security and increasing the rural income of J&K were three important goals needed to focus on priority.
He impressed upon the young agriculture scholars and scientists to dedicate their energies and experiences gained from the varsity towards the national goal of achieving inclusive growth and sustained progress.
“I assure all young students and agri-entrepreneurs that the J&K administration will ensure all institutional support to realise your dreams. At present, we are providing handholding support to around 500 entrepreneur farmers and next year it will be doubled,” the LG said.
On the occasion, the LG also conferred degrees to graduates and medals to the meritorious students of the varsity.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST, Prof J P Sharma said that the varsity was mandated to serve J&K farmers.