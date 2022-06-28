Inclusive growth, food security, increasing rural income J&K Govt’s priority: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government endeavours to modernise the agriculture sector to make farmers and villages self-sufficient.

Addressing the seventh convocation ceremony of SKUAST-Jammu here, he said that the focus of the government was enhancing the capacity of the farmers so that they could earn better prices and act as facilitators of economic growth.

The LG lauded the varsity for rendering services to the nation by training young men and women in modern agriculture science and technology, who would shape the destiny of farming sector.