Income Tax Deptt collects Rs 1110 cr tax in J&K during Financial Year 2020-21

Srinagar: The Income Tax department has recorded a tax collection of Rs 1110 crore in Jammu and Kashmir during the financial year 2020-21.

As per the official data accessed by Greater Kashmir, J&K Bank continues to be the highest income taxpayer in the Union Territory. The data further reveals that out of the total Rs 1110.44 crore collected in J&K, Rs 672.81 crore was collected in J&K it includes J&K Bank’s income tax. In the Kashmir division, Rs 437.63 crore were collected.