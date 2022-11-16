Income Tax raids 18 units of Khyber business group

Srinagar: Sleuths of the Income Tax (IT) Department carried out raids at multiple units of the Khyber business group in Kashmir on Wednesday, sources said.
According to official sources, the raids were carried out at various units of the group in Srinagar and Gulmarg.
"IT sleuths assisted by police raided the residence of owner of Khyber business group in Gogjibagh area of Srinagar city," they said.
"Another team headed by a deputy director raided another office of Khyber group in Srinagar. A third team raided The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa at Gulmarg. All the entry and exit points have been sealed and searches are being carried out," the official sources said, adding that further details will be out after the raids are over.
The official sources said that four premises were raided on Wednesday and one premises would be raided on Thursday.
They said that two premises were raided in Baramulla on Wednesday and one premises would be raided on Thursday.
The official sources said that 12 premises were raided on Wednesday while three premises would be raided on Thursday.
They said that the premises that were being raided include Khyber Resorts in Gulmarg, milk factory in Lethpora, Pulwama cement factory at Khunmoh office, Hyderpora office at SDPS Building, Goni Bagh, Srinagar and Khyber Hospital in Khyam Chowk, a residence Near Minto Circle, Raj Bagh, Srinagar.
As per the official sources, a huge amount of unaccounted money has been already transferred to Dubai and assets purchased.
Meanwhile, the official sources said that the concerned district Police has been directed to remain alert for handling law and order or any other disruptions, if any.
They said that the replacement of security forces according to their shifts was also being taken care of.