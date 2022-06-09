Increase in credit flow through Cooperative Banks | Amit Shah welcomes move by RBI

New Delhi: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah, has welcomed the important steps announced by RBI to increase credit flow through Cooperative Banks

Shah said that in a span of less than a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many historic decisions for the cooperative sector, which were needed for a long time.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced three very important policy decisions for the cooperative sector--

Firstly, the limit of individual housing loan has been doubled for Urban Co-operative Banks and more than doubled for Rural Co-operative Banks