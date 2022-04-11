Increase in number of pilgrims result of PM’s policies, security forces’ hard work: Chugh

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said there is a new-found positivity in J&K ever since it was declared a union territory and it is reflected in a big boom in the number of tourists to J&K. In a statement, he said the law and order situation in J&K has substantially improved due to the diligent work of the security forces.

"People from other states are visiting J&K in an unprecedented number and it is also reflected in the record number of pilgrims who will be going to the Amarnath yatra this year," he said.

Chugh said it was a very positive sign for the nation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and strategies have made J&K enter a new era where terrorism has been replaced by tourism.