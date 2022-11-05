Increase lending in agriculture, allied sectors: LG to NABARD, banks

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said directed the NABARD and banking sector to aggressively increase lending in the agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting of the J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans and J&K’s Agriculture Department officials, LG Manoj Sinha discussed the roadmap for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.

The meeting had in-depth discussions wherein the participants shared their assessment of the farming sector, and examined the apex committee's recommendations and efforts by the J&K administration for a great agriculture transformation.