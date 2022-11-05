Increase lending in agriculture, allied sectors: LG to NABARD, banks

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said directed the NABARD and banking sector to aggressively increase lending in the agriculture and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting of the J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans and J&K’s Agriculture Department officials, LG Manoj Sinha discussed the roadmap for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors in J&K.
The meeting had in-depth discussions wherein the participants shared their assessment of the farming sector, and examined the apex committee's recommendations and efforts by the J&K administration for a great agriculture transformation.
Speaking on the occasion, the LG said that the Apex Committee on Holistic Agriculture had provided a roadmap to transform subsistence agriculture into a sustainable commercial agri-economy.
“We are adopting an integrated approach to tackle agriculture’s extreme vulnerability to ensure increased productivity and enhanced resilience,” he said. “Our approach is farmer and community-centric enabling greater farmer participation in policies and ensuring their suggestions are taken into account in decision-making and benefit from increased productivity, diversification, access to credit, and required technical assistance.”
The LG said that the integrated approach would enable and strengthen market access for small and marginal farmers.
“With inclusiveness, we aim to improve credit flow by banks to the agriculture sector and particularly to small and marginal farmers,” he said.
The LG complimented the efforts of Mangala Rai, who headed the J&K-level apex committee and prepared a vision document on the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors and the farming community.
“Rai’s detailed report has addressed every aspect, issue, and concern related to the farmers and farming,” he said.
The LG said that the report of the apex committee in itself was a revolutionary policy document and historical not only for J&K but also for the country.
“The recommendations will bring a great agriculture transformation in J&K,” he said.
The LG stressed promoting integrated and diversified farming and directed NABARD and the banking sector to aggressively increase lending in the agriculture and allied sectors.
Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo briefed the meeting on the key aspects of the aims, strategies, and outcomes of the recommendations of the Apex Committee.
Vice Chancellor, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) Prof J P Sharma and Vice Chancellor SKUAST, Kashmir Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai also shared their views on the vision document prepared for the holistic development of agriculture and allied sector in J&K.
Anjum Andrabi gave a detailed presentation on the salient features and gist of the projects cleared by the apex committee and their likely impact.
Administrative Secretaries, board members of the J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, members of the farming community, besides officials of Agriculture and allied departments were present on the occasion.