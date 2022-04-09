‘Increased militant activity on launch pads across LoC’

Rajouri: Amid recent multiple militancy related incidents on Line of Control, security forces are suspecting an increase in number of militants as well as increase in movement on launch pads that are located across the Line of Control.
These fresh apprehensions have been developed by the security forces days after multiple militancy incidents on LoC in Pir Panjal region that included recovery of arms and ammunition on LoC in Noorkote area of Poonch sector and infiltration bid in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in which one militant got killed.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that both these incidents have been taken as 'LoC security concern' by forces after which security apparatus especially the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) on Line of Control is being maintained at best possible alertness whereas hinterland security has also been stepped up.
They said that security forces have now developed fresh apprehensions over some inputs that an increase in the number of militants on launch pads has taken place.
"There is already an alert in place for infiltration attempts on Line of Control with the start of summer season and now the apprehensions of increase in number of militants on launch pads is being reported." said official, sources adding that increase in number of militants on launch pads means more infiltration attempts.
"Attempts to push in arms and ammunition only without infiltration of militants also point towards only arms smuggling besides infiltration which increase the security concern for forces on Line of Control." the official sources further told Greater Kashmir.
"All the security alerts are being taken seriously in terms of LoC security as well as hinterland and necessary steps are taken to deal with the situation." they stated.