‘Increased militant activity on launch pads across LoC’

Rajouri: Amid recent multiple militancy related incidents on Line of Control, security forces are suspecting an increase in number of militants as well as increase in movement on launch pads that are located across the Line of Control.

These fresh apprehensions have been developed by the security forces days after multiple militancy incidents on LoC in Pir Panjal region that included recovery of arms and ammunition on LoC in Noorkote area of Poonch sector and infiltration bid in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in which one militant got killed.