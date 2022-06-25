Increased threat to yatra this year: Top Army General

Srinagar: With barely five days left for annual Amarnath Yatra to begin, a top Army Commander on Saturday said that security personnel deployed for pilgrimage this time is "four times more than previous years", as there is increased threat perception to Yatra which begins next week.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage, being held after a gap of two years, is scheduled to commence on June 30, and will conclude by August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“There is an increased threat perception to the Amarnath yatra this year,” the Army Commander told a group of selected journalists here. “We generally receive inputs about terrorists targeting the yatra every year, but, this year, there are more such inputs.”