Independence Day 2023 | Govt officers directed to post selfies with flag, soil, earthen lamp as DP on social media handles

Srinagar: The government has directed all the government officers to use selfies with images of ‘Jhanda (flag), Mitti (soil) and Diya (earthen lamp) as Display Pictures (DPs) on their social media handles while people have been asked to be a part of ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh’ campaign on this year's Independence Day to be commemorated on August 15.

The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta to review the arrangements for Independence Day-2023.

As per the official document, all Administrative Secretaries, Information Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Heads of the Departments (HODs) have been directed to ensure the directions are implemented on the ground.

The main Independence Day function would be held at Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar at Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium at Jammu.

"All government officers and public at large will hoist tricolour over their houses. However, it should be ensured that the flag is hoisted in an appropriate and befitting manner having due regard to the flag code," the official document reads.