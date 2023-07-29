Independence Day 2023 | Govt officers directed to post selfies with flag, soil, earthen lamp as DP on social media handles

Srinagar: The government has directed all the government officers to use selfies with images of ‘Jhanda (flag), Mitti (soil) and Diya (earthen lamp) as Display Pictures (DPs) on their social media handles while people have been asked to be a part of ‘Meri Mitti Mera Desh’ campaign on this year's Independence Day to be commemorated on August 15.
The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta to review the arrangements for Independence Day-2023.
As per the official document, all Administrative Secretaries, Information Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Heads of the Departments (HODs) have been directed to ensure the directions are implemented on the ground.
The main Independence Day function would be held at Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar at Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium at Jammu.
"All government officers and public at large will hoist tricolour over their houses. However, it should be ensured that the flag is hoisted in an appropriate and befitting manner having due regard to the flag code," the official document reads.
During the meeting, the Additional Director General of Police (Security), Jammu and Kashmir, was directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements at all venues across J&K while the Inspector General (IG) Traffic has been asked to devise a proper route and parking plan for the main events at Srinagar and Jammu.
"No government employee shall avail leave on Independence Day 2023 except under exceptional circumstances. All employees would invariably participate in the Independence Day celebrations," the document reads.
The government has decided that all the government buildings, offices including schools, colleges, universities, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), panchayats, blocks, tehsils, and patwar khanas would be decorated with lights and would hoist the national flag on the respective buildings and offices.
"All of them should share videos of the same with the respective Divisional Commissioners. However, it should be ensured that the national flag is hoisted in an appropriate and befitting manner having due regard to the flag code, for which purpose the Information Department should generate awareness amongst all the stakeholders," the official document reads.
In the meeting, the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) and Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj have been asked to ensure the participation of all public representatives of ULBS, DDCs, BDCS, and panchayats.
"Independence Day speeches should include the initiatives of the government under digital J&K, corruption-free J&K, Swacchhta, Nasha Mukht Bharat, number of projects completed, Jan Bhagidari, and Aap ki Zameen Aap ki Nigrani," it reads.
The chief secretary has also issued instructions for holding special ceremonies, including hoisting of national flag and installation of Shila Phalakam on Amrit Sarovars in all districts of the J&K.
"Innovations at panchayat, block, district, divisional and UT level should be recognised and felicitated appropriately," the document reads.
All the departments have been asked to inaugurate projects executed over the last year and also lay foundation stones for important projects starting until Independence Day.
"All departments should film short videos of two to three minute duration highlighting important achievements of their departments and furnish the same to the Information Department for wide publicity," the document reads.
The chief secretary has directed all the officers present in the meeting to ensure seamless coordination for smooth conduct of the Independence Day function.