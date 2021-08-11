INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION Officers above Under Secy rank to attend main functions in Jammu, Srinagar

Jammu: General Administration Department on Wednesday directed all the officers above the rank of Under Secretaries in the Union Territory stationed at Srinagar and Jammu to attend the main function of the Independence Day celebration, 2021 in Srinagar and Jammu respectively.

They have been asked to attend main functions to be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar and Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, “as part of their official duty.”

GAD Commissioner Secretary M K Dwivedi, in a circular issued late this evening, asserted that it was the “duty of every government servant to attend the function which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our nation.”

He also instructed all the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors and Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings to ensure the presence of officers/officials, working under them, in the functions at their respective places.

“Any absence will be with prior permission of their immediate superior. All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places,” he further instructed.