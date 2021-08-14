Independence Day today

During the celebrations the National Flag will be unfurled at all District, Sub District, Tehsil Headquarters and Panchayats by the PRI representatives.

In Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Independence Day function while District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will be the chief guests in their respective districts.

The Lieutenant Governor will preside over the main Independence Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here. The L-G's Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at M A Stadium in Jammu. The Mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar will be attending the main functions in their respective cities.

Various departments are organizing events, competitions, and activities at district, school, and panchayat levels in tune with the 75-week celebration plan of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

For peaceful celebrations, adequate security arrangements have been put in places across J&K. Besides multi-layer security on ground, drones are continuously being used for surveillance purpose.

Senior police officials here said that these arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of functions during Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that all the security arrangements have been finalized and the areas where the chief guests will address the gatherings have been sanitised. “All high-rise buildings around the main venues of the Independence Day function in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident,” a senior police officer said, adding that there is ground and aerial surveillance also. “Both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Independence Day celebrations.”

Reports reaching here said that on Saturday commuters travelling on roads and highways in and around Srinagar were being thoroughly frisked and identity inquired about.

In Srinagar where main Independence function will be held, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place. Similar reports were received from Jammu and other district headquarters.